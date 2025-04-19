Livvy Dunne Hilariously Trolls Paul Skenes’ After In-Game Fall

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne took to the internet to roast her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

When Skenes took a tumble in the Pirates’ Monday night clash with the Washington Nationals, Dunne had some fun with it.

minor deduction smh paul 🤸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tJ9Hnyaah6 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 15, 2025

“9.8 slight deduction on the landing,” Dunne wrote about Skenes fall, which certainly did not replicate a tumble she’d take during her career as a gymnast at LSU.

The Pirates ace fell after he attempted to cover third base in the top of the sixth inning, when he caught a throw from infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes. Trying to tag the runner, Skenes fell and tumbled onto the grass beyond the bag in an attempt to avoid a collision.

Fall notwithstanding, the young pitcher had an excellent outing, allowing just one earned run with six strikeouts and no walks over six innings, leading Pittsburgh to a victory. Skenes is enjoying his second year in MLB after being selected first overall in the 2023 draft.

The righty also made history in the game against the Nationals, as Skenes and catcher Henry Davis became the first MLB batterymates to be both selected first overall in the draft.

“[Davis] can call a game,” Skenes told reporters postgame. “He was prepared. It’s not a surprise. I’ve been with him for the better part of two years now. You want to see why he’s the type of player he is, you don’t have to look very far. For him to come into a tough situation, call the game and catch as well as he did says a lot about it.”