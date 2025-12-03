Pete Alonso quickly announced his intentions to enter MLB free agency after the New York Mets were eliminated in 2025. Last year, Alonso re-signed with New York, but it wasn’t the contract he expected. So, what is the latest on the former New York first baseman’s free agency market?

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the chances are good that Alonso receives a contract that aligns with his production this offseason. However, Alonso is still waiting for a team to step to the front of the pack. As of now, the 30-year-old slugger has been linked to several teams, such as the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

A return to New York is not off the table, but the organization would have to give Alonso the contract that he is seeking this time around. There are more suitors compared to last offseason, so the Mets need to be aggressive if they want to bring back his power bat.

In 2025, Alonso slugged 38 home runs and 126 runs batted in, which was an improvement over the 2024 MLB season. Whichever team signs Alonso will enjoy his frequent availability and middle-of-the-order bat, making him a lucrative option for contending teams in free agency.

