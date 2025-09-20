Time is running out for a New York Mets All-Star to make the postseason roster.

Pitcher Kodai Senga, who was demoted to Triple-A earlier this month due to second-half struggles, told manager Carlos Mendoza he wasn’t ready to be activated Saturday after surrendering four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his Thursday start. In two minor league games since being sent down, he’s allowed five earned runs in 9 2/3 innings.

Dramatic Fall From Early-Season Excellence

Senga, an All-Star in his 2023 rookie season, was among baseball’s best pitchers through his first 13 starts this year, recording a microscopic 1.47 ERA. However, a hamstring strain landed him on the injured list in June, costing him a month.

He became a shell of his former self after returning in July. Since the All-Star break, Senga has posted a 6.56 ERA while opponents have compiled a .918 OPS against him — compared to .604 in the first half.

When asked if Senga could serve as a bullpen option come October, Mendoza wasn’t ready to commit.

“We’ve got to get there first,” Mendoza said. “It’s too early to tell.”

The Mets currently hold a two-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final Wild Card spot. New York has struggled, going 7-10 in September.

With the minor league season ending Sunday, Mendoza revealed that Senga will face live hitters next week.

“It’s a tough spot because it’s not going to be a game. Yeah, he’s going to face hitters, but it’s been like that for him where we’re going to listen,” Mendoza explained. “Now, when we’re making decisions moving forward, they’re going to be tough, obviously. We’ll worry about that when we get there but in the meantime we’re going to continue to provide what he needs, support him and go from there.”

Last season, Senga made only one regular-season start due to injuries but returned for the playoffs, appearing in three games (two starts) during the Mets’ NLCS run.