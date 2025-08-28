According to New York Mets star Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor isn’t the team’s real leader and captain.

Earlier this year, the star shortstop joined team greats Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, John Franco, and David Wright to become just the fifth captain in franchise history. The decision came following a 2024 season where the All-Star was viewed as the undisputed leader of the team as he carried them to the NLCS. However, Soto claimed on Wednesday night that a different player is the real leader of the team in 2025.

“He’s literally the leader of this team. I feel like he’s actually the captain of this team,” Soto told the New York Post about veteran outfielder Starling Marte. “He’s bringing everybody together. Bringing the energy that we need. He’s a guy who has been stepping up every single time, it doesn’t matter what.

“He’s the model of the team. Everybody, when they want to talk and get to know something or have a conversation, can go to him. He’s actually the real deal.”

Marte has been a well-liked member of the club since he came to New York four seasons ago. What makes Soto’s confession so interesting is that there were a lot of rumors swirling in the spring that the Mets were looking to trade the 15-year veteran. Well, they surely got lucky that they didn’t move him earlier this year.

The 36-year-old has been willing to do whatever the team needed in 2025. Be it playing in the outfield, at DH, or riding the bench. And for the most part, he has had a good season when he has played. Entering their series against the Miami Marlins, he has a slash line of .28/.361/.441/.802 with eight homers.

Soto’s comment isn’t a slight against his teammate Lindor. However, it may be more of an indication that the shortstop is more of a leader for the team game-in and game-out on the field. While Marte is a hidden leader. Playing a key role each night in the dugout and during the days in the locker room.

