New York Mets stud prospect Nolan McLean has been so good over his first three starts in the big leagues that he just matched a wild feat not seen since the 1980s.

McLean has electrified Mets fans since getting promoted a couple of weeks ago. However, he sent them into a frenzy on Wednesday with a nasty performance against the team’s biggest rival, and the one in front of them in the NL East standings, the Philadelphia Phillies.

With a chance to score a huge three-game sweep against the Phils, the 24-year-old went eight innings, gave up just four hits, no runs, and struck out six on just 95 pitches against one of the best lineups in the National League. It was a performance that showed just how special the top five prospect in their system can be.

However, it seems his numbers on Wednesday helped him achieve a feat that hasn’t been done in nearly 40 years.

Nolan McLean stats: 3-0 Record, 0.89 ERA, 0.689 WHIP, 21 strikeouts, 4 walks

Nolan McLean of the @Mets is the first MLB pitcher to have:



3-0 record

20+ innings

20+ strikeouts

sub-.200 opp BA



…over his first 3 career starts since Randy Johnson in 1988. pic.twitter.com/6j2xOoIKW8 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 28, 2025

According to popular sports stats X account OptaSTATS, Nolan McLean achieved something that hasn’t been done since 1988 when MLB legend Randy Johnson was a rookie member of the Montreal Expos. That feat being starting a career with a 3-0 record, with 20-plus innings, 20-plus strikeouts, and an opponent batting average under .500.

Johnson is one of the greatest pitchers of all time. So to be in the same category as him in any way is a notable achievement for any pitcher. The Hall-of-Famer played 22 years, won over 300 games, is second all-time with 4,875 strikeouts, and is a 10-time All-Star. If McLean can do half of that, Mets fans would be overjoyed.