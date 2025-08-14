Missed Wednesday’s games? Get caught up on all the results, as well as the latest AL East news and rumors for the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays in our latest AL East notes roundup.

New York Yankees

-The Yankees’ recently hot bats had big trouble figuring out Twins ace Joe Ryan on Wednesday night. The talented righty picked up his 12th win of the season. Going 6.2 innings, giving up one hit and striking out seven Pinstripes. Both Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. were punched out twice each last night.

-During a new Bleacher Report livestream, MLB insider Jon Heyman looked to quiet recent speculation that missing the playoffs could cost manager Aaron Boone his job. “Hal Steinbrenner loves Aaron Boone. Cashman loves Aaron Boone. The players love Boone. Something cataclysmic would have to happen for them not to bring him back next year.”

Toronto Blue Jays

-Five different Cubs pitchers limited the Blue Jays to just two hits and one run in their 4-1 loss on Wednesday night. After a big night on Tuesday, Dalton Varsho went hitless yesterday with two strikeouts.

-Single-A prospect Arjun Nimmala is a name to keep an eye on. The 19-year-old is having a big season for the Vancouver Canadians and crushed his 13th bomb of the season earlier this week. He is ranked in the top 50 on many lists of the best prospects in baseball.

-Don’t expect Alek Manaoh to return in 2025. He was roughed up this week in his first Triple-A start following Tommy John surgery. And Keegan Matheson of MLB.com suggests he is more likely to be ready for the big leagues in 2026.

Red Sox

-The Red Sox’s potential cool-off continued on Wednesday as they lost a second straight series. Walker Buehler moved his ERA to a sad 5.43 as he gave up all four runs in their 4-1 defeat to the Astros.

-Speed and defense are enough during a playoff race. That is why David Hamilton and his awful .174 batting average were shipped out of Boston this week. It likely means the 27-year-old’s career in Beantown is over.

-While they have lost two straight series, the Red Sox are entering the easiest part of the schedule at just the right time. Of their final 40 games, Nat Gordo pointed out this week that 24 will come against teams with a record under .500.

Baltimore Orioles

-The Orioles ended their three-game losing skid with a thrilling walk-off win on Wednesday. After the red-hot Mariners scored two in the ninth to tie the game at three, Baltimore responded by getting two runners on in the bottom half. Young star Jackson Holliday then sent fans home happy with a game-winning double off Matt Brash.

-Baltimore’s horror show of a season was compounded this week when it was officially revealed that both Zach Eflin (lower back) and closer Felix Bautista (shoulder) are done with season-ending injuries.

Tampa Bay Rays

-The Rays scored a big series win on Thursday night. Bashing their way to an 8-2 win over the Athletics. Drew Rasmussen won his 10th as he gave up just one earned run over six innings. Junior Caminero starred yesterday as he went 2-5 with three RBIs and a homer.

-While the Tampa front office is hoping for big things in 2026 with some help from the minors, Baseball America dropped the team’s system to 20th best in MLB in an update to their rankings this week.