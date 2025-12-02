The Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde in May 2025 after a horrible start to the season. Tony Mansolino excelled as the interim manager while Hyde sat on the sidelines for the remainder of the year. However, the former Baltimore manager has landed on his feet in the AL East.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that Hyde will join the organization as a “Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations.” The 52-year-old spent the last few months waiting for another opportunity to manage an MLB team, but nothing came to fruition.

Instead, Hyde will take his talents to an AL East division rival with plans to spend time in the major and minor leagues in 2026. The Rays will benefit from Hyde’s signing as he should be an excellent resource for their minor league affiliates.

The Orioles have moved on after hiring former Cleveland Guardians associate manager Craig Albernaz; however, Hyde will still be around in the AL East next year.

