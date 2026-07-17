The Detroit Tigers leave the MLB All-Star break with a very crucial couple of weeks ahead. The Tigers currently sit 6.5 games back of the AL Central lead and 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Will this lead Detroit to sell Tarik Skubal? According to an MLB insider, the league could be in for a surprise with Detroit.

Unless the Tigers collapse over the next few weeks, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes they will be inclined to keep Skubal and go for the World Series, as reported on Fair Territory. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 MLB season.

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Would this be the right decision for Detroit?

Why keeping Tarik Skubal would be good and bad for the Detroit Tigers

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in MLB when healthy, and the Tigers may not want to let him go yet. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Detroit has been on the rise, leading to new speculation on Skubal’s future. Should the Tigers keep Skubal? It is a very difficult decision for Scott Harris and the front office.

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If the Tigers keep Skubal, the team would likely become buyers at the MLB trade deadline. It would allow Detroit to compete for a World Series before the 29-year-old pitcher enters free agency. However, the Tigers would likely lose Skubal, and the draft pick wouldn’t make up for the value that could have been acquired in a trade.

There are only two avenues for the Tigers moving forward. Keep Skubal and puruse a World Series, or sell everyone for future value. Skubal could always sign an extension with Detroit, but nothing has publicly suggested that it will happen anytime soon. Therefore, the Tigers have to decide whether going for the World Series in 2026 is more important than the value from a trade.

Skubal wants to stay in Detroit for the rest of the 2026 season, so there won’t be any pressure from him to complete a deal. The best-case scenario is Skubal signing an extension to guarantee his future with the Tigers, but it might not be realistic. Otherwise, could there be a way to sell Skubal and compete for the World Series?

Unfortunately for the Tigers, there may not be a right decision with Skubal moving forward. Losing Skubal would hurt the team’s future, but punting on a chance at winning the World Series would be devastating.

Read More: Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade Incoming? Detroit Tigers Face Major Decision