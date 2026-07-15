Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers are nearing a crossroads. Exiting the MLB All-Star break, the Tigers are 6.5 games back in the AL Central, while sitting 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. With Skubal in his contract year, Detroit has to make a very important decision for the organization moving forward.

Should the Tigers keep Skubal, or is a blockbuster trade incoming? The MLB trade deadline is getting closer, and Detroit must decide whether to go “all in” on winning a World Series or maximizing value. It makes no sense to buy and sell, so the Tigers have to make a firm decision on their future.

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Pros and cons of the Detroit Tigers trading Tarik Skubal

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The Tigers want to win a World Series, but does it have to come during the 2026 MLB season? With Skubal entering MLB free agency at the end of the season, this could be Detroit’s best chance of success. However, it is important to look into the pros and cons of trading Skubal at the deadline in August.

If the Tigers traded Skubal, it would maximize value for the organization moving forward. Instead of watching the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner walk for nothing, Detroit could acquire assets in return. While it wouldn’t be as much as it would have been over the last two seasons, it still helps the Tigers in the future.

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Plus, Detroit would be incentivized to trade other free agent pitchers, such as Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty. This would effectively take the Tigers out of the mix to win the World Series, but they would be able to reset for the 2027 MLB season. It would also help the organization’s farm system beyond 2026.

However, the downside is that Detroit would no longer be competing for a World Series. The Tigers should go “all-in” on buying or selling, meaning trading Skubal would be waving the white flag. It would be a disappointing development after having World Series aspirations and would punt the competitive window down the road.

So, which side of the equation is better for the Tigers with Skubal? It is not an easy decision for the front office.

What the Tigers should do with Skubal at the MLB trade deadline

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Detroit has a major decision to make with Skubal. There might not be a right answer, but Scott Harris and the front office have to figure out the best way forward. Should the Tigers keep Skubal to pursue a World Series or trade him to maximize value? It could depend on the rest of July.

If the Tigers remain one of the best teams in MLB, they should keep Skubal and go “all-in” on a World Series. However, if Detroit comes back down to earth and only projects as a Wild Card team, it should trade Skubal and maximize his value. As of now, the Tigers are showing significant life as an organization.

Luckily for Detroit, the schedule for the rest of July is very favorable. If the Tigers can’t make significant gains before the MLB trade deadline, it should be a sign to trade Skubal and the other starting pitchers. After all, only one of the five upcoming series is against teams currently in the MLB postseason.

The Tigers will find out if they are capable of making a deep run to the World Series over the next three weeks. It will also give the organization an idea of what needs to happen with Skubal moving forward. This is the easiest way to determine what should happen with Skubal.

Either way, it will be a tough decision, but the hope is that Detroit and Skubal can continue this partnership far into the future.

Read More: MLB Insider Reveals Major Tarik Skubal Trade Update for Detroit Tigers