A new report claims that one of the greatest first basemen in MLB history, Albert Pujols, really wants to be the New York Mets‘ next full-time manager.

On Friday morning, what had been speculated about for the last couple of months finally came to pass. After posting an awful 34-47 record heading into their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets ousted manager Carlos Mendoza after two and a half seasons in the job.

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Mets President David Stearns gave Mendoza a lot of time to turn the ship around. However, the Mets have been stuck in a deep slump dating back to last summer when they fell apart over the final months of the 2025 season.

Following the news of the skipper’s ouster, there has already been a lot of speculation on who could be the next full-time manager of the Mets. One name that could be on their candidate list is St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols.

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Well, the current Los Angeles Angels special assistant and manager of the 2026 Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic team is hoping he is considered for the Mets job, according to SNY MLB insider Jon Harper.

“Heard from a source today that Albert Pujols in recent weeks had let friends know he’d very much want the Mets’ manager job if and when they moved on from Mendoza. Pujols managed DR team in WBC, has a very strong relationship with Soto.” – John Harper (X)

Pujols led Team DR to the semifinals of the 2026 WBC. He has been linked to different managerial jobs in recent years, including the Angels’ opening this past fall. During a stellar 22-year career, he was an 11-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner, and three-time NL MVP.