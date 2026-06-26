On Friday morning, the inevitable happened. After a 34-47 start to the 2026 season — which followed an epic collapse to their 2025 campaign — the New York Mets announced they had fired manager Carlos Mendoza after two and a half seasons with the club.

The former New York Yankees bench coach was lucky to hold on to his job after how his team finished last year. However, despite a sizable roster and coaching staff overhaul by President David Stearns this offseason, it was just a matter of time before Mendoza was ousted after the Mets’ very expensive roster had looked terrible so far this year.

Replacing Mendoza as interim skipper will be Senior Vice President for Player Development Andy Green. Assuming Green doesn’t lead a stunning turnaround over the final few months of the season, we look at seven potential long-term replacement options in the fall.

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Carlos Beltran, Mets special assistant

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In 2019, Mets legend Carlos Beltran was hired to be the team’s manager. However, his involvement with the Houston Astros‘ sign-stealing scandal cost him the job. Yet, he remains a part of the organization as a special assistant and has been linked to other managerial jobs over the last few years.

Beltran is a well-respected mind around the game, and his knowledge of the Mets organization in the front office and on the field is a major plus. Furthermore, he may be able to connect with the team’s Latin stars better than Mendoza has since he was an elite player in MLB.

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Joe Girardi, Former Phillies & Yankees manager

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After going with a first-time head coach in Mendoza, it’s possible that Stearns and owner Steve Cohen prefer to go with an experienced manager next. Especially one who understands the pressures of New York. That is why former Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be an option.

Although he had a disappointing run in Philly, he still has a World Series title on his resume (2009 with the Yanks) and is well-versed in handling the New York media. Girardi is one of the few managers available who has won under the NYC spotlight and knows how to handle big stars.

Albert Pujols, Angels special assistant & Team DR manager

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St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols has quietly emerged as an intriguing manager candidate in baseball circles. Since retiring four years ago, he has served as a special assistant for the Los Angeles Angels and was a candidate for their manager job after last season.

In March, he offered a proof-of-concept for his skipper skills when he guided a star-studded Dominican Republic squad to the World Baseball Classic semifinals. It showed he can deal with a room full of big personalities and egos — including Juan Soto. That, along with his impressive resume as a player, would make him an intriguing option for the Mets job.

Rodney Linares, Rays bench coach

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Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Rodney Linares is another manager candidate on the rise around MLB. He has been in baseball for over two decades and has earned a reputation for being strong in player development. Playing a key role in turning several prospects into stars, including Jose Altuve.

However, he’s become a favorite of players for his style of coaching. The 48-year-old would bring a fresh approach to the Mets clubhouse, and has momentum behind him as a coach for the team with the second-best record in the American League.

Alex Cora, Former Red Sox Manager

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In April, the Boston Red Sox surprised many when they fired manager Alex Cora after eight seasons. While the team had a few losing years under his watch (including an 11-17 start to 2026), the 50-year-old had some very good years in Beantown, including a World Series win in 2018.

Furthermore, he remains one of the most respected managers in the game because he did the best he could with the talent he had. He was not the one who either traded or let stars like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Alex Bregman walk. Or passed on spending big to improve the roster despite being in a major market.

Cora knows how to manage rosters with big stars from his time in Boston and Houston, and has one of the best resumes of the veteran managers available.

George Lombard, Tigers bench coach

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Another name to keep an eye on is Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard. His status around the game has risen over the last few years due to his strong reputation in player development during stints in Boston, Los Angeles, and now in Detroit. Unless he is overruled by Cohen, Stearns will probably prefer a less experienced coach to be his next manager. The former MLB player will likely be on the candidates’ list.

David Ross, Former Cubs manager

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One final name that could be in the running if the Mets want a veteran skipper is former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. While he wasn’t amazing in Chi-Town, he was still rock solid, and the team posted an 83-79 record before he was replaced by Craig Counsell.

Sometimes managers need to fail in their first job before they really understand the intricacies of the job. Ross could be far better in his second stint as a manager, especially with the Mets’ resources.