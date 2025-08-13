Missed Tuesday’s games? Get caught up on all the results, as well as the latest AL East news and rumors for the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays in our latest AL East notes roundup.

New York Yankees

-The Yankees continue to show signs they may be awakening from their recent slump. They crushed the Twins on Tuesday to the tune of an easy 9-1 victory. Aaron Judge smashed his 38th homer, and Carlos Rodon was stellar as he limited Minnesota to just one run over seven strong innings.

-Former Yankees Clint Frazier claimed this week that he and teammates were sure Rob Thomson would be the next manager in 2018. However, a miscue during his interview is rumored to have opened the door for Aaron Boone to win the job.

-The Athletic’s Yankees reporter Chris Kirshner made the case this week that Austin Wells’ struggles behind the plate could be setting the stage for Ben Rice to steal his job away down the stretch.

Toronto Blue Jays

-Dalton Varsho had a big night in the Jays’ 5-1 win over the Cubs. The centerfielder went 2-4 with two runs and smashed his 12th homer of the season. Jose Berrios got the W on Tuesday and is one victory away from 10 wins on the season.

-The organization’s top prospect, Trey Yesavage, will reportedly be promoted to Triple-A this week. Meaning, there is a chance he could be a September callup as they look to secure an AL East title next month.

Red Sox

-The Red Sox broke their three-game losing skid on Tuesday with a big 14-1 win over the Astros. Both Alex Bregman and rookie Roman Anthony went deep for a second straight night. Deadline addition Dustin May pitched very well in his second start for the team. Going five innings and giving up no runs with eight strikeouts.

-Former Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts had high praise for Anthony this week, claiming he is “the real deal” in a chat with Boston.com.

-Franklin Arias has now been upgraded to Boston’s No. 1 prospect in the minors. The 19-year-old shot up up to 24 on MLB Pipeline’s latest top 100 rankings.

Baltimore Orioles

-The Orioles wasted an outstanding performance from Dean Kremer on Tuesday night. The veteran starter went eight innings. Giving up just five hits and a run to a red-hot Seattle Mariners club. The O’s had a chance late to tie the game with two runners on in the ninth, but lost 1-0. Moving their record to 53-66 on the season.

-As the team finishes out what will be a disappointing season, they could soon get a sign of hope in the final weeks of the season. Speculation continues to grow that stud prospects Sameul Basallo and Dylan Beavers could soon get the big league call, with both having strong finishes to their season at Triple-A.

-Beavers’ big 2025 season has now landed him in Baseball America’s updated top 100 prospect list. Meaning the O’s now have four players in the latest top 100 rankings.

Tampa Bay Rays

-Tampa Bay was shut out 6-0 on Tuesday night by Jacob Lopez and the Athletics. Lopez was impressive over seven innings. Allowing the Rays just four his and posting nine Ks.

-The Rays have added a former Yankees stud prospect to the roster this week. On Monday, they promoted trade deadline addition, Everson Pereira, to the big league roster.