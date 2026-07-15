After a few days off for the All-Star break, the New York Mets must resume what has been a miserable season. Entering the start of the second half schedule Thursday against rivals the Philadelphia Phillies, the team owns the fourth-worst record in MLB at 40-57.

There is no reason to expect a miraculous turnaround over the final two and a half months of the season. That is why the Mets must be sellers before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. However, that isn’t the only thing they should prioritize in the months ahead.

We take a look at eight moves and goals the Mets must have during the second half of a lost season.

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Work on Clay Holmes extension

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Clay Holmes fell apart during the second half of his return to being a starter in 2025. He has been out since mid-May after breaking his fibula in a game against his old team, the New York Yankees. However, there is no denying he was a borderline All-Star during the first half of last year and was even better in 2026 until he got hurt.

Holmes has shown that President David Stearns was right to convert him to being a starter. And that is why he is likely to opt out of the final year of his contract and test free agency this winter. Stearns and the front office should aim to avoid that and try to lock him up to a new multi-year deal. The price will be key, but having Holmes back in 2027 improves the Mets’ chances of a bounce-back season.

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Listen to offers on Francisco Lindor

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The Mets have a serious problem with the Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto dynamic. Rumors continue to point to a poor relationship between the team’s top stars, a year and a half into being teammates. That’s why New York should let it be known that they are open to hearing trade offers for the five-time All-Star.

They don’t have to move him before Aug. 3. They can just find out what his value is and circle back in the winter if there is a 2027 season. If they get a great offer, then move him and the $160 million he is owed. If not, prioritize finding a new manager who can bring the two talented stars together next season.

Interview Albert Pujols

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Speaking of potential future managers, Stearns and the front office should begin their search for Carlos Mendoza’s replacement. Especially since interim manager Andy Green is giving no reason to believe he will get the full-time job after this season. One name that should be at the top of their candidate list is St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols.

The Los Angeles Angels’ special assistant was impressive as skipper of the Dominican Republic team during the World Baseball Classic and is viewed as a future manager in MLB. Furthermore, he reportedly wants the Mets job and developed a good relationship with Soto during the WBC.

Trade Francisco Alvarez

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There was a time when catcher Francisco Alvarez was not just the best prospect in the Mets’ system, but one of the top minor leaguers in all of MLB. Unfortunately, after five seasons, Alvarez has come nowhere close to reaching his potential. He has shown signs of his upside at the dish and behind the plate, but the 24-year-old has struggled to put it all together consistently.

The Mets have given him a ton of chances, and it is time to move on. Is there risk in trading Alvarez? Yes. Productive hitting catchers are hard to find. However, in a seller’s market with a lot of playoff hopefuls, now is the time to maximize the value in the once-elite prospect. If New York can replenish a farm system that has taken a big step back in 2026, it must seek out a deal.

Prioritize the continued development of Carson Benge and AJ Ewing

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One of the few bright spots this season has been rookies Carson Benge and AJ Ewing. Are the pair of young outfielders running amok at the big league level? Not at all. But the pair of prospects, barely into their 20s, are showing why they are top minor leaguers in the organization, and they have been getting better as the season progresses.

In a lost season, one of the top priorities of the coaching staff and front office should be to do whatever it takes to continue the MLB development of Benge and Ewing. If they get it right, they can be cornerstones of this roster for a very long time. They have that kind of upside.

Shop Devin Williams and Jorge Polanco

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The offseason additions of Devin Williams and Jorge Polanco were seen as potential risks, and the pundits were right. The pair of veterans are two examples of an offseason roster overhaul by Stearns that has been a complete flop. As mentioned before, this is a seller’s market heading into Aug. 3, so the Mets should do their due diligence on checking the value of almost every player on their roster.

Could a desperate playoff contender be willing to give back something of note in trades for Williams and Polanco? Maybe. At the very least, if they can move most or all of what’s left on their contracts, it is a win for the Mets.

Interview Carlos Beltran

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Along with Pujols, Mets great Carlos Beltran should be on the team’s candidate list to be their next manager. In 2019, he was hired to be their skipper, but his involvement with the Houston Astros‘ sign-stealing scandal cost him the job.

However, he remains a part of the organization as a special assistant and has been linked to other managerial jobs over the last few years. Beltran is a well-respected mind around the game, and his knowledge of the Mets organization in the front office and on the field is a major plus.

Get the best returns possible in trades for valuable relievers

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The Mets actually have some worthwhile trade chips in their bullpen. Relievers AJ Minter, Brooks Raley, and Luke Weaver are all expected to get significant trade interest in the days ahead. The team needs to maximize every bit of that value, even if it means an awful bullpen for the rest of the season.

They would love to hold on to Weaver, and he could be a replacement option if they can move Williams instead. However, his value is as high as it’s ever been after a strong showing in 2026. If the Mets can replenish their farm system via a Weaver trade, they must seriously consider it.