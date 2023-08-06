Heading into their first preseason game of the 2023 season on Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings don’t appear to lack talent at the receiver position. Yet, a few recent injuries led the front office to sign N’Keal Harry to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Harry, 25, was the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound receiver clocked a 4.53 time in the 40-yard dash and has an impressive 38.5-inch vertical leap. Harry started just 14 NFL games in his first two seasons, leading to the Ontario, Canada native seeking a fresh start, requesting a trade from the Patriots.

A year later, Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 7th-round pick. He’d play just seven games with the Bears in 2022 with his contract expiring at the end of his fourth season.

N’Keal Harry career stats: 64 receptions, 714 receiving yards, 5 TD

Now, the former Arizona State receiver touches down in Minnesota on a depth chart loaded with talent behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and K.J. Osborn. Yet, a few of the Vikings’ receivers competing for one of the final roster spots have been banged up as of late, opening a window for another player to get a chance. It looks like that opportunity will go to Harry.

The Vikings already have a former first-round reclamation project at receiver with Jalen Reagor, who handled punt return duties last season. While Harry does have one career punt return in his NFL career, he’s not expected to compete for a chance as a kick or punt returner with the Vikings.

