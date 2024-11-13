NBA insiders explain why Doc Rivers a near-lock to keep Milwaukee Bucks job despite awful 3-8 start

Could Doc Rivers be fired by the Milwaukee Bucks’ awful start to the new season? A new report explains why the answer is a definitive no.

The Bucks entered the 2024-25 season with some sizable expectations. The franchise has been to the playoffs for the last eight seasons, and their 49-win season — their lowest since 2020-21 — was forgiven because they underwent some major changes last year.

They added future Hall-of-Famer Damian Lillard to a championship-level mix featuring superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. They hired Adrian Griffin to be the new head coach. Then fired him a third of the way through the season and replaced him with legendary coach Doc Rivers. Furthermore, injuries to Lillard and Antetokoumnpo at the end of the year played a massive role in their first-round elimination from the playoffs.

With a summer and full training camp under Rivers, they were expected to get off to a flying start this season. However, it has been the complete opposite. Heading into their game on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, they own a shocking 3-8 record. And surprisingly are among the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

It has led to speculation that they could either trade their top stars or try to acquire better pieces to fit around them before February’s trade deadline. It also has many wondering if the organization could fire the 63-year-old Rivers and move on to their fourth head coach in the three seasons.

But this week The Athletic NBA insiders Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported why that is highly unlikely to happen.

Doc Rivers record (Career): 1117-790 Record, .586 win percentage

Doc Rivers is a near lock to hold on to Milwaukee Bucks job for the rest of the season

“For those asking about whether Rivers could be on the hot seat, let’s not forget the Bucks paid him approximately $40 million on a three-and-a-half-year deal less than a year ago,” the pair wrote. “What’s more, [Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon] Horst is facing pressure because of how these past few seasons have gone, and league sources are skeptical he’d be given the leeway to make another coaching change this soon.”

Rivers is a shoo-in to be inducted into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame as a coach and hasn’t had a losing season his entire career. However, he hit a peak during his tenure with the Boston Celtics at the tail end of the 2000s and has not been able to reach those heights since.

