Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays predicted to make ‘out-of-character big-money offer’ to former Cy Young winner

A notable MLB analyst believes the Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to make a splash in free agency by targeting a former Cy Young winner who won’t be ready to pitch until midseason.

With the World Series in the books, teams around MLB have pivoted focus to the offseason and improving rosters for 2025. As always, free agency and the trade market will offer some unique opportunities for many teams. And there are some game-changer talents available.

However, for small market clubs like the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays handing out huge contracts and forking over top prospects in trades is not an option. Both clubs have to be smart with their money and target savvy moves that can better their teams within their price range. And over the last decade, both organizations have had good success with that approach.

But earlier this week, ESPN MLB analyst Kiley McDaniel suggested both clubs might surprise and break from their usual offseason norms to land a specific player that could be very impactful for them in the second half of 2025.

Shane Bieber a likely target for the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays this offseason?

“Even coming off Tommy John surgery, paying Shane Bieber roughly $10 million for 2025, then guaranteeing roughly $20 million for 2026 seems like something a number of teams would do,” McDaniel wrote. “Adding a third year at $22 million to $25 million could help separate a team from the pack because it would be almost irrational to guarantee four years for a player still rehabbing who was trending down before two sparkling starts in 2024.

“Because of all that, I think a bidding war on a three-year deal is where Bieber’s free agency ends up. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see some smaller-market teams, such as Tampa Bay or Milwaukee, making a somewhat out-of-character big-money play to land him given his potential upside combined with the shorter-term commitment.”

Shane Bieber stats (Career): 62-32 Record, 3.22 ERA, 1.115 WHIP, 958 strikeouts, 854 innings pitched

The Cleveland Guardians is a two-time All-Star who earned Cy Young honors in 2020. However, due to his recent surgery, he is not expected to make his 2025 season debut until midseason. Which is the reason behind the projection of $10 million next season.

He might be a second or third option for many teams in free agency. But if the Milwaukee Brewers or Tampa Bay Rays prioritize him early in free agency and make a strong offer they might be able to beat out bigger market teams.

