Michael Lorenzen pitches 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history

The Philadelphia Phillies just acquired starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen on August 1 at the MLB trade deadline, but he’s already made a name for himself. Facing the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, Lorenzen pitched the 14th no-hitter in Phillies franchise history.

Lorenzen got some help from his teammates, who managed to put seven runs on the scoreboard without committing an error in the field. Still, the 31-year-old was simply filthy on the mound in his home debut. Although he walked four batters, Lorenzen struck out five, throwing 76 of his 124 pitches for strikes.

He ended up facing 31 batters, getting a first-pitch strike on 18 of them. The 6-foot-3 righthanded pitcher forced 13 swinging strikes and got seven ground ball outs compared to 15 via fly ball.

Lorenzen’s achievement makes him the first Phillies pitcher to throw a no-hitter since 2015.

While Lorenzen and Phillies fans everywhere surely enjoyed the fantastic performance, the Anaheim, California native’s family might have been the most jubilant members of the crowd at Citizens Bank Park.

Michael Lorenzen's family was in tears watching him complete his first career no-hitter pic.twitter.com/57znwlk5Eo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2023

Here’s the complete list of Phillies pitchers to throw a no-hitter:

Charles Ferguson – 1885

Red Donahue – 1898

Chick Fraser – 1903

Johnny Lush – 1906

Jim Bunning – 1964

Rick Wise – 1971

Terry Mulholland – 1990

Tommy Greene – 1991

Kevin Millwood – 2003

Roy Halladay – 2010

Roy Halladay – 2010

Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Jonathan Papelbon – 2014

Cole Hamels – 2015

Michael Lorenzen – 2023

