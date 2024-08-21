NBA scout makes bold claim about Miami Heat’s top draft pick Kel’el Ware: ‘They got a steal’

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

At least for one NBA scout, the Miami Heat got a player in June’s NBA Draft that many teams will regret not selecting.

The 2023-24 NBA season was a weird one for the Heat. Following a run to the previous season’s NBA Finals, injuries to key players badly hampered the team for most of the season. Even when they reached the playoffs, top star Jimmy Butler was compromised and they were quickly ousted from the postseason.

Aside from some early offseason drama over Butler wanting an extension, things have been pretty quiet for the Heat this summer. It is the result of a team with no salary cap space and lacking notable trade assets. However, the June draft was a chance for the organization to improve the roster without giving up assets or money.

With the 15th pick overall, the Miami Heat selected Indiana standout big man Kel’el Ware. The pick did not get much attention since this year’s class was considered one of the weakest in years. However, a scout from the Western Conference recently showered Ware with high praise following his performance in Summer League.

NBA scout raves about Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware

“They got a steal with Ware. Everyone questioned his motor at Oregon. Nobody questioned the talent. And people are going to be disappointed they didn’t take him,” the scout told the Miami Herald. “His shot blocking was off the charts in Summer League. He got up and down the floor. He’s always been considered a talented offensive player, but he did it more consistently than people expected.

“He really shined. This is going to give Bam [Adebayo] the ability to not be at the five [center] full time.”

In just under 27 minutes per game this summer, Ware averaged 18 points, just over eight boards, and a block and a half in six games.

