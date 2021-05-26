Miami Dolphins look for Year 2 leap from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa impressed coach Brian Flores with his preparations on and off the field heading into his second NFL season.
“He’s clearly been working hard this offseason,” Flores said to reporters before Wednesday’s offseason practice in Davie, Fla.
“And not only that, he’s done a good job as far as when we weren’t here at the facility, grabbing guys. He had a group of receivers meeting on a field twice a week, throwing routes and building that timing, building that rapport and building that chemistry. I think he’s done a good job from a leadership standpoint in that respect when we were away from the facility.”
Tagovailoa, 23, is also “in a good place” physically, Flores noted. The 2020 first-round pick (No. 5 overall) is now 18 months removed from surgery on his right hip during his final season at Alabama.
Tagovailoa made nine starts for the 10-6 Dolphins as a rookie last season, compiling a 6-3 record and completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 109 yards and three scores.
“We talked to him about his fundamentals, his technique, his accuracy, his command in the huddle,” Flores said. “I’ve talked to him about a lot of things with (leadership) being a big part of what we’re talking about. I think all of that goes together.”
Flores said Tagovailoa’s comfort level with the offense is definitely greater heading into Year Two.
“We’ve seen that from him so far, and hopefully he continues to grow and improve,” Flores said. “I see him being more comfortable.”
–Field Level Media