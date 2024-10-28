Matt Mills remains hospitalized after NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Matt Mills, who crashed hard into the wall on Saturday during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday afternoon will remain in the hospital for another night as he recovers from smoke inhalation.

The incident transpired on Lap 77 in Turn 3 when Conner Jones stayed in the gas until Mills spun backwards into the wall. Mills Niece Motorsports truck caught fire and the driver climbed out under his own power.

Mills was not released from the at-track infield care center and was instead transported to a nearby facility for additional observation.

The incident seemed retaliatory, especially based on Jones’ expletive laden shouting over his radio after the incident. The entire ordeal seemed to have been the reaction to a block Mills employed while racing for 19th on Saturday.

“This is all fucking year! All fucking year he’s fucked with me. …. I’m tired of it. I’m fucking tired of it.”

NASCAR parked Jones on pit road for two laps as a result.

This contact between the Nos. 42 and 66 brings out the caution at @HomesteadMiami. @mattmillsracing exited the vehicle following the accident. pic.twitter.com/Zj6ubKKR1V — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) October 26, 2024

Jones declined comment after the race but released a statement before the end of the day.