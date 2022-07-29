Mariners land Reds ace Luis Castillo for four minor-leaguers

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seattle Mariners acquired Cincinnati Reds ace right-hander Luis Castillo in exchange for four minor-leaguers on Friday.

In return for the 29-year-old Castillo, who won’t be a free agent until after the 2023 season, the Reds will receive shortstops Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

Marte, Arroyo and Stoudt were ranked first, third and fifth, respectively among Mariners prospects, according to MLB.com.

Castillo, widely considered the top starting pitcher on the market before the Tuesday trade deadline, is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA 14 starts this season. He missed spring training and the first month of the season with right shoulder soreness.

As the trade talk escalated, Castillo, who earned his second All-Star berth this season, has posted five consecutive quality starts, going 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 innings. He went seven innings in four of those outings.

“We see Luis Castillo as an impact, top of the rotation starter who’s currently on top of his game,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “Our goal remains to play in the postseason, now and in the years to come. We believe adding Luis is a big step in that direction.”

Castillo is in his sixth season in the majors, all with the Reds, after being acquired from the Miami Marlins in January 2017 in a six-player trade involving Reds starter Dan Straily.

The Reds ace has made 137 starts, going 44-53 with a 3.62 ERA and 860 strikeouts in 792 1/3 innings.

Castillo drew interest from 10-15 teams, according to Reds general manager Nick Krall.

“We had to make ourselves better for the long haul,” Krall said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Marte, 20, was playing for Class-A Everett. He is a .281 hitter with a .473 slugging mark in 1,199 plate appearances covering three minor league seasons.

Arroyo, 18, was with Class-A Modesto, where he hit .316 and slugging .514 in 410 plate appearances, with 13 homers and 67 RBIs.

Stoudt, 24, went 6-6 with a 5.28 ERA in 18 starts for Double-A Arkansas this year. He allowed 92 hits and 22 walks in 87 innings, with 82 strikeouts.

Moore, 22, was 2-1 with one save and a 1.95 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Modesto this season.

The Reds, who were expected to be busy at the trade deadline with several players drawing interest from other teams, dealt outfielder Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets on Thursday.

–Field Level Media