Magic sweep Handlez in NBA 2K League’s 3v3 Championships

Magic Gaming completed the first three-game sweep of the NBA 2K League’s 3v3 Championship, routing amateur team Handlez in Eastern Conference opening-round action on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The result sends the Magic to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will oppose Wizards District Gaming, who received a first-round bye.

Joshua “unguardable” Hunter averaged a team-best 8.3 points and five assists for the Magic in the series win. noteliteshooter put up nine points and 3.3 assists per game for Handlez.

In other Eastern Conference first-round action on Thursday, Celtics Crossover Gaming edged Knicks Gaming 3-2, and 76ers GC eliminated Hawks Talon GC 3-1.

The Celtics prevailed thanks to 15 points from Sheriff “FT” Cruz in the decisive fifth game. Ethan “Radiant” White’s nine points weren’t enough for the Knicks.

Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza contributed 8.5 points per game for the 76ers, while Caesar “Ceez” Martinez logged 10.3 points per game for the Hawks.

In the Western Conference semifinals on Friday, amateur team Rim Runners will oppose Pacers Gaming, and Lakers Gaming will face off with Pistons GT.

The NBA 2K League’s first-ever 3v3 Championships carry a total prize pool of $600,000. The championship team will pocket $250,000, the runner-up will get $100,000, and the two losing semifinalists will receive $50,000 apiece.

–Field Level Media