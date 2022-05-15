Luka Doncic has Dallas Mavericks off to hot start, NBA world reacts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks opened up a 10-point lead after the first quarter in their Game 7 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals Sunday evening.

With the winner set to take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, Doncic had it going big time in the first quarter in Phoenix.

The star guard connected on 5-of-7 shots for 12 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists within the first 12 minutes.

The defending conference champion Suns had absolutely no answer for what Luka Doncic brought to the table early on. Whether it was nailing step-back threes or doing his best Michael Jordan impersonation (see above), the dude had it going big time.

This comes on the heels of Doncic dropping 33 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Mavericks avoided elimination in Game 6.

NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic leading Dallas Mavericks to hot start

Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). With 12, Doncic is well on his way to getting that number. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 16, 2022

I personally would just not play a Game 7 against Luka Doncic — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 16, 2022

Doncic looks eerily calm out there. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 16, 2022

The Suns finished the first quarter strong to avoid Luka Doncic singlehandedly matching their points and rebounds totals. Doncic had a 12-8-3 line in the quarter. Mavs up 10. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 16, 2022

Suns can’t take advantage of Doncic resting. Been a factor all series. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) May 16, 2022

Luka Doncic has scored the Mavs' first 7 points in Game 7. Ho hum. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 16, 2022

Luka Doncic, first quarter: 12 points, 8 reb, 3 ast (right in front of Lil Wayne)



Chris Paul/Devin Booker, first quarter: 2 points, 2 reb, 2 ast https://t.co/bnIu0idt4q — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) May 16, 2022