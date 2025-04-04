NBA rumors: One of Los Angeles Lakers top trade chips has lost a lot of value around the NBA

A new rumor claims that a player the Los Angeles Lakers view as a valuable chip in a future blockbuster trade doesn’t have the value they expect around the NBA.

This has been a better season than some expected for the Lakers. After a second straight season in the Play-In Tournament, many doubted if newbie head coach JJ Redick could elevate LA’s roster into being a title contender. However, he has proven to be a great find for the front office. And could be the team’s head coach for the next decade.

Even before the Lakers made a game-changing trade for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Donic, they were one of the better teams in a tough Western Conference. Now, with the former MVP candidate and league icon LeBron James leading the charge into the playoffs, LA is a dark horse to reach the NBA Finals this spring.

However, if they don’t reach the finals, Los Angeles Lakers fans should expect the team to make moves in the summer to bolster the roster around their two stars. But a new report suggests that making impactful deals could prove difficult because one of their best trade chips no longer has the value he once did.

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jarred Vanderbilt has limited trade value around NBA

“At least in the conversations I’ve had, people outside of the Lakers seem to be lower on [Jared Vanderbilt] than the Lakers are,” The Athletic Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported on his YouTube channel. “I think there is a little bit of a gap there in terms of how people perceive him versus how the Lakers perceive him.”

The 26-year-old became a key part of the Lakers rotation after arriving three seasons ago. He is a versatile wing player who is valuable because of his ability to guard multiple positions at a high level and his rebounding. However, he has played in only 86 games over his three seasons in LA due to injuries. That, mixed with a limited offensive game, has hurt his value significantly.

Over the last year, the assumption has been that he would be a valuable chip in another major trade. However, Buha believes Vanderbilt, being packaged even with a first-round pick, will no longer get the return the team expects. Based on his conversations he’s had with decision-makers around the NBA.

More Los Angeles Lakers rumors and news: