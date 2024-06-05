Los Angeles Lakers news: Buzz growing about Eastern Conference head coach being dark horse for LA job

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

A head coach who already has a job in the Eastern Conference may be a dark horse contender for the Los Angeles Lakers head coach job.

One of the biggest stories in the NBA over the last few weeks has been on who will be the next head coach of the Lakers. While the job is one of the most coveted in the sport, it has sky-high expectations and the fact that the team has fired their head coach twice in the last three years shows how difficult it is to keep the position.

With Lebron James’ career window closing fast the organization wants to max out his final years in the league while fellow All-Star Anthony Davis is still in his prime. That is why they must get this decision right. As of now, NBA veteran turned podcaster and ESPN analyst JJ Redick is the favorite to land the job. Followed by former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego.

However, on Wednesday, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein revealed a potential dark horse candidate who is already the top coach in Detroit.

Monty Williams record (Career): 381-404

“While Redick and Borrego have clearly separated themselves as the top two candidates for the Lakers’ post, there is a what-if scenario circulating in coaching circles this week about Monty Williams and whether he could still potentially surface as a candidate if the Detroit Pistons were to part ways with Williams after just one season … and depending, obviously, on whether he actually became available fast enough,” Stein wrote.

Williams’ job with the Pistons is on shaky ground after the franchise installed former Pelican general manager Trajan Langdon into the role as their team president. He reportedly has the power to move on from Williams before the offseason officially starts and he has already dismissed GM Troy Weaver.

The current Detroit head coach has five years and $80 million left on his contract. He earned Coach of the Year honors during the 2021-22 season while overseeing the Phoenix Suns.