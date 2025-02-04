Will Luka Doncic not sign extension with Los Angeles Lakers? Top NBA insider gives shocking update

The Los Angeles Lakers are introducing their newest superstar, Luka Doncic, on Tuesday morning. The Lakers shocked the NBA world over the weekend when they acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Multiple reports indicate that the Mavericks had growing concerns about Doncic’s conditioning and whether his body could withstand the rigors of the NBA season for years to come. Teams around the league were stunned that Dallas never made Doncic available to other potential suitors to spark a bidding war, with many executives believing the Mavericks could have secured a more substantial return.

Despite landing a generational talent, the Lakers face immediate challenges. One prominent NBA insider warns that Doncic’s long-term future in Los Angeles isn’t guaranteed.

NBA insider believes Los Angeles Lakers need to convince Luka Doncic to stay

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst emphasized that Doncic signing an extension with the Lakers this summer is far from certain. The trade has significant financial implications: Doncic could have signed a five-year, $345 million supermax contract with the Mavericks, but his maximum potential contract with the Lakers is now limited to four years and $229 million.

“But now he’s been traded to the Lakers, he has one year left, and they don’t get the supermax privilege. They can’t give him that $350 million — they can offer him $100 million less,” Windhorst explained. “So I would say to you it’s not a guarantee for sure that Luka is gonna rip off a five-year deal in July.”

Windhorst added: “He may want to see how things play out. He may take a shorter deal because he no longer has the financial incentive to do it. So, the Lakers have to do some work over the next few months to convince him he wants to get locked in.”

What happens if Luka Doncic doesn't sign an extension this summer with the Lakers?



"We have to just watch and see how it all plays out." —@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/e7rwR9l0ff — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 4, 2025

The uncertainty extends beyond Doncic. LeBron James holds a $52.6 million player option for 2025-26, raising questions about his future with the team.

“Now I have no belief that LeBron wants anything more than to just be a Laker, but LeBron’s contract status is not settled,” Windhorst noted. “We have to watch and see how it all plays out, but I think Luka and LeBron would be excited about the prospect, and I’m also going to tell you they’re not a complete team, so let’s just see.”

With the trade deadline approaching in two days, reports indicate the Lakers are actively seeking additional moves, particularly focusing on acquiring a big man to fill the void left by Davis’s departure.

