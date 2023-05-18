Los Angeles Lakers ‘considering’ surprise move for Game 2 vs. Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering a surprise change to the starting lineup for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Heading into their massive series against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers always knew defending two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was going to be a difficult task. Even with an elite defensive big man like Anthony Davis on the roster. However, in the fourth quarter of what at first seemed like an easy win for Denver, LA found some unexpected success against Jokic.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s playoff action

With Davis on the bench for rest, Jokic was re-inserted back into the game earlier than expected in the fourth. Forcing the Los Angeles Lakers to place backup forward Rui Hachimura on the star center. It was something the team expected would happen in the series and were okay with since the former Washington Wizards player can defend big men well, and did so against Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers record: 43-39

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

However, he handled his very difficult assignment far better than expected and was key in helping close a double-digit gap and put a scare in Denver in Game 1. Well, that success has the Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham considering a major change to a winning recipe for Game 2.

On Wednesday, Turner Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Ham is “considering starting Rui Hachimura for Game 2. It’s a decision he is keeping very close to the vest.”

The Lakers have had a great deal of success with the starting lineup of D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Lebron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Anthony Davis. However, with a chance to get to the NBA Finals on the line, Ham can’t be too loyal to certain lineups if they have discovered a grouping that can give them an advantage.