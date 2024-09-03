Top NHL free agents in 2025 after Leon Draisaitl signs massive deal with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers took one of the biggest 2025 free agent names off the board on Tuesday when they signed star forward Leon Draisaitl to a massive 8-year, $112 million contract extension. As things stand, Draisaitl is now set to become the highest-paid NHL player starting next season, averaging $14 million annually.

The contract extension sets a record for the highest AAV in NHL history. Additionally, it takes the biggest free-agent name off the board in 2025.

With Draisaitl locked up, there are still plenty of big names left on the board who are set to become free agents in 2025. Of course, these players are eligible to sign extensions with their current teams up until July 1, but if they don’t, there will be some big splashes being made in next year’s free agent frenzy.

Related: Johnny Gaudreau memorials pour in after shocking death of NHL star

Here are the top-10 players set to become NHL free agents in 2025:

10. Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks)

Credit: bob frid-usa today sports

Brock Boeser enters the final season of his contract after having a career-year for the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24 when he scored 40 goals and 73 points, both NHL career-highs. Another year like that, or better, and Boeser is looking at a serious raise after averaging $6.65 million on his current deal. He’s going to be 28 when he hits free agency, so there’s going to be plenty of interest in the high-scoring forward.

9. Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)

Credit: brian fluharty-usa today sports

Brad Marchand is entering the final season of his eight-year deal with the Boston Bruins that averages $6.125 million. The Bruins captain is now 36 years old, and had multiple surgeries this off season, so his market could be slim. Plus, it’s hard to imagine the Bruins would let him walk. Marchand, who’s scored 401 NHL goals, is older but can still play. He had 29 goals and 67 points last season.

8. Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers)

Credit: sam navarro-usa today sports

After losing two regulars from their defense corps this offseason, will the Florida Panthers be able to re-sign Aaron Ekblad before next July 1? It’ll be the latest difficult decision the defending Stanley Cup champs have to make with their core group. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft is synonymous with the rise of the Panthers and is a popular fixture in South Florida. But he’s been hobbled the past few years and faces questions about his level of play moving forward. This is a massive season for the 28-year-old to reestablish his elite value

7. John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Credit: stephen r. sylvanie-usa today sports