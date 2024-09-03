Top NHL free agents in 2025 after Leon Draisaitl signs massive deal with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers took one of the biggest 2025 free agent names off the board on Tuesday when they signed star forward Leon Draisaitl to a massive 8-year, $112 million contract extension. As things stand, Draisaitl is now set to become the highest-paid NHL player starting next season, averaging $14 million annually.
The contract extension sets a record for the highest AAV in NHL history. Additionally, it takes the biggest free-agent name off the board in 2025.
With Draisaitl locked up, there are still plenty of big names left on the board who are set to become free agents in 2025. Of course, these players are eligible to sign extensions with their current teams up until July 1, but if they don’t, there will be some big splashes being made in next year’s free agent frenzy.
Here are the top-10 players set to become NHL free agents in 2025:
10. Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks)
Brock Boeser enters the final season of his contract after having a career-year for the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24 when he scored 40 goals and 73 points, both NHL career-highs. Another year like that, or better, and Boeser is looking at a serious raise after averaging $6.65 million on his current deal. He’s going to be 28 when he hits free agency, so there’s going to be plenty of interest in the high-scoring forward.
9. Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)
Brad Marchand is entering the final season of his eight-year deal with the Boston Bruins that averages $6.125 million. The Bruins captain is now 36 years old, and had multiple surgeries this off season, so his market could be slim. Plus, it’s hard to imagine the Bruins would let him walk. Marchand, who’s scored 401 NHL goals, is older but can still play. He had 29 goals and 67 points last season.
8. Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers)
After losing two regulars from their defense corps this offseason, will the Florida Panthers be able to re-sign Aaron Ekblad before next July 1? It’ll be the latest difficult decision the defending Stanley Cup champs have to make with their core group. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft is synonymous with the rise of the Panthers and is a popular fixture in South Florida. But he’s been hobbled the past few years and faces questions about his level of play moving forward. This is a massive season for the 28-year-old to reestablish his elite value
7. John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs)
After losing the captaincy to Auston Matthews, John Tavares now enters the final year of his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His 65 points were a significant drop from 80 points the season prior. Is Tavares’ time up after this year, or do the Maple Leafs sign him to an extension at a reduced AAV?
6. Linus Ullmark (Ottawa Senators)
In one of the biggest deals of the off season, the Ottawa Senators acquired goalie Linus Ullmark in a trade with the Bruins. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as top NHL goalie two seasons ago but will need to prove he’s elite now playing for a team that’s not nearly as good defensively as Boston. The 31-year-old is probably heading to the open market next summer since Ullmark just might be the best goalie available.
5. Carter Verhaeghe (Florida Panthers)
Stanley Cup champion Carter Verhaeghe scored 42 and 34 goals the past two seasons and has been a big-game postseason player for the Panthers. This will be another difficult decision and negotiation for the Panthers. But the 30-year-old forward should be looking at a big pay day no matter where he signs.
4. Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs)
The Maple Leafs extended forward William Nylander and promoted Auston Matthews to captain this offseason. But they didn’t sign Mitch Marner to a contract extension. At least not yet. After multiple disappointing playoff performances, some believe the Maple Leafs should move on from the 28-year-old, who’s had 85, 99 and 97 points the past three seasons.
3. Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Sidney Crosby is almost certain to re-sign with the Penguins, but an extension has not been agreed to yet. The 37-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion is destined for the Hockey Hall of Fame and remains playing at an elite level. He scored 42 goals and had 94 points last season.
2. Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers)
Regarded as one of the best at his position in the NHL, Igor Shesterkin reportedly wants to become the highest-paid goalie in NHL history, which would mean surpassing Carey Price’s $10.5 million AAV. So, will it take more than $12 million long term for the New York Rangers to retain Shesterkin? That’s tough for a team up against the salary cap. But the way the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring is the best argument to get him signed before July 1 arrives.
1. Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche)
A core piece of the Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen is set to be possibly the biggest free agent available on July 1, 2025. In his prime at 28 years old, he registered 42 goals and 104 points last season. It’s hard to see Colorado failing to extend him, but they have a lot of high-end talent. Keep an eye on Rantanen in 2025.