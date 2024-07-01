LeBron James made immediate free agency pitch to 4x NBA champion on joining Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James didn’t waste any time with the NBA free agency negotiation window opening on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Lakers legend isn’t even under contract at the moment, as he, too, has to negotiate a new deal, which could even include a discount to team up with his son, Bronny James.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, as soon as free agency opened, James called former Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson, pitching him on why he needs to join the Lakers this summer.

“LeBron James, I’m told, called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened at 6:00 PM eastern.” Adrian Wojnarowski on LeBron James’ pursuit of Klay Thompson

While James immediately sprung into action, Woj notes that Thompson is expected to take a bit more time before making his free agency decision. Right now, expectations are that Thompson won’t make a decision until Monday, at the earliest.

Thompson has also been linked to the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, who have yet to make a splash this offseason. The Warriors have already ruled out bringing Thompson back, but they have expressed an interest in working out a sign-and-trade with his new team in an effort to recuperate some assets in exchange for losing their five-time All-Star.

Now 34 years old, Thompson is no longer the same All-NBA talent he displayed with the Warriors, but he can still be a microwave scorer capable of making an impact with his deadeye accuracy as a career 41.3% shooter from distance.

With LeBron considering taking a pay cut to make another strong push for a championship, adding a player of Thompson’s caliber could go a long way toward helping Anthony Davis and Co. reach their goals this season. Meanwhile, Thompson would get to join the same franchise his dad won two rings with during the late ’80s. It could be a perfect ending for what’s already been a historic career for the Thompson family.

