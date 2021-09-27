LeBron James says Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks offered him NFL contract

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star and four-time NBA champion LeBron James has talked publicly over the years about his itch to play football.

An all-state receiver during his high school days in Ohio, it’s something that King James has flirted with in the past.

Interestingly, James appeared on ESPN’s ManningCast broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles “Monday Night Football” game.

In said broadcast, LeBron James seemed to break some news. How much so? He told Eli and Peyton Manning that the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks both offered him contracts during the 2011 NFL lockout.

We’re not making this up. It’s actually something that the all-time great forward said happened a decade ago.

"I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."



Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/boMLsl4Jes — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

Over a two-year span as a receiver at St. Vincent St. Mary’s high school in Akron, LeBron James caught 103 passes for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has the frame to hold up well in the NFL (6-foot-9, 250 pounds).

Even then, we’re somewhat convinced James made the right career choice.