Las Vegas Raiders roster review: Safeties

Among all of the Las Vegas Raiders positions in 2021, one of the more underrated groups was the safeties.

The safeties position group consisted of four players, including three rookies and none with more than four years of NFL experience.

Today, we look back on the Las Vegas Raiders safeties.

Johnathan Abram – Las Vegas Raiders strong safety

Johnathan Abram, who was one of the three first-rounders for the Silver and Black in 2019, entered his third season in the NFL looking to take the next step after recording 86 tackles and two interceptions in 2020.

Across 14 games, which he all started at the strong safety position, Abram recorded 116 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception and three quarterback hits in another step forward in his career.

However, his season would come to a halt in Las Vegas’ short-handed 16-14 victory on the road in Cleveland as both teams were dealing with COVID-19 positive tests.

Prior to his season-ending shoulder injury, Abram played in every snap and posted double digit tackles in five games, while only recording one game with less than five tackles.

Through the season’s first four games, Abram would not only see snaps on defense but also a lot of snaps on special teams. The 25-year-old saw anywhere from 16 to 20 snaps on special teams through the team’s first four weeks.

After the Raiders faced the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 4, Abram only saw double-digit special teams snaps once, which came against Dallas on Thanksgiving.

During his time on the field, either on special teams or defense, his presence was felt as he enters the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2022 with an available option for 2023.

Tre’von Moehrig

Another young player starting in the Raiders secondary was free safety Tre’von Moehrig, who was a 2021 second-round pick by Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old was active both on defense and special teams throughout the entire season as he started all 18 games, including the playoff game against Cincinnati.

Raiders rookie S Trevon Moehrig played 99.48% (1,152 of 1,158) snaps this season, flashing excellent coverage skills too.



That 99.48% of snaps was the 2nd-highest for any defensive player in the NFL.



Not bad for a guy who slid in the draft due to injury concerns. pic.twitter.com/5hZ4D0zJbA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2022

Moehrig, who played in all but six snaps on the season, recorded 55 tackles and his first NFL interception en route to receiving Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team honors.

The 6-foot-2 safety said he enjoyed this season as Rich Bisaccia took over as interim head coach and cannot wait for 2022.

“It was a great season,” Moehrig said in the team’s end-of-season press conference on Jan. 16. “Had a lot of fun, learned a lot from the guys and the coaches. Coach Bisaccia was great and how he stepped in. A ton of respect for him and what he’s done to help us get here as well. Overall, I loved it and it’s making me hungry for this next season.” Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig on his rookie season

Roderic Teamer

Behind Abram on the depth chart at strong safety was Roderic Teamer, who also saw action on defense and special teams.

Like other teammates, Teamer is another former Charger who joined the Raiders defense this year under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

During Abram’s absence as the Raiders were making its postseason push, Teamer stepped up in his position, playing every single snap across the final two games.

Teamer’s biggest output came against Indianapolis on Jan. 2 when he recorded eight tackles in the team’s 23-20 victory to remain the postseason picture.

This spring, Teamer is an exclusive rights free agent, meaning a player has three or less seasons of service time and their contract has expired. As a result, the Raiders have the opportunity to offer him a one-year contract before Teamer can talk with any other organization.

Dallin Leavitt

In 2021, Dallin Leavitt served as a depth piece to the Raiders secondary and special teams as he played in 16 of 17 games and in the postseason game against the Bengals.

This season, Leavitt recorded 35 tackles, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries serving as a backup both at the free and strong safety positions.

The 2018 undrafted free agent said he has received help from his coaches and teammates, led by defensive backs coach Ron Milus as well as teammates Casey Hayward Jr. and Teamer.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better this year,” Leavitt said. “I think that is something that we really strive for. This coaching staff does a great job focusing on getting better each week, whether that be technique, understanding the defense, understanding the scheme and where you fit in the scheme, how they’re trying to attack you.

“Milo has done a great job helping me develop. Addy’s done a great job and, of course, I love my teammates. Casey has been a great help for me, and Team has been great for me.” Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt on his growth during 2021-22 season

