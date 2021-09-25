Las Vegas Raiders place Richie Incognito on injured reserve

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) interacts with Los Angeles Rams vice president of communications Artis Twyman during a joint practice. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders placed offensive guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve Saturday. The four-time Pro Bowler has struggled with a calf injury and been unable to participate in practice or play in a game since sustaining the injury Aug. 19.

Placing him on injured reserve means the Raiders will be without his services for a minimum of three weeks.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed running back Trey Ragas, 24, to the active roster.

This spring, the Raiders released Incognito, 38, to save salary cap space before re-signing the veteran to a more cap-friendly deal.

Incognito is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who has played 164 games (all starts) since arriving in the NFL in 2006.

–Field Level Media