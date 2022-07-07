Las Vegas Raiders make history with Sandra Douglass Morgan team president hire

For various reasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have gone through two different team presidents in the past year. It’s an unusual changeover for such an important position within the organization. Nevertheless, they hope their latest hire, Sandra Douglass Morgan is here to stay.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman, Sandra Douglass Morgan is being named as the new team president for the Raiders. With the hire, Morgan becomes the first Black woman to secure a team president position with an NFL organization. But that doesn’t really do anything to describe who she is, or how she got this far. Just who is the Raiders’ new team president?

Who is Sandra Douglass Morgan?

While she’s the third woman, and third African American to become president of an NFL franchise, as mentioned, she’s the first Black woman to achieve this honor. Her official introduction as team prez will come later on Thursday, where we’re likely to learn much more about what Morgan brings to the table.

For now, Morgan addressed some of the inner concerns on a general scale since taking the job.

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed. I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.” Sandra Douglass Morgan

In her career, Morgan has operated as the vice chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee, being appointed to the board of directors at Allegiant Travel Company, so she’s quite familiar with the Raiders already. She’s held down several other gigs within the state of Nevada, where she’s called home since she was two years old.

“The Raiders could not have selected a better person to put at the helm,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. “Sandra Douglass Morgan is a proven business leader, passionate community advocate, and experienced regulator. I look forward to working with her in this new role and continuing our partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, to solidify our reputation as the greatest arena on earth. “

For the Raiders, Morgan’s hiring fills a vacancy that’s been left unfilled since May, when Dan Ventrelle was let go by the organization.

The Raiders hired Morgan based off her impressive resume, and happened to make history while doing so, but it’s not the first time they’ve made a historic hire.

When they hired Art Shell in 1989, he became the first African American head coach in the modern NFL. Tom Flores became the first Hispanic head coach to win a Super Bowl in 1980. They also later hired Amy Trask, who became the first female CEO of an NFL organization in 1996.

Now Morgan becomes the latest Raider to make history in the NFL.

