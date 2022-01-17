WATCH: Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray throw absolutely horrible pick-six

Things are not going swimmingly for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.

Already down 14-0 in the second quarter, Murray made one of the biggest mistakes we will ever seen in the NFL Playoffs.

It was absolutely brutal.

Throwing from his own end zone, Kyler Murray held on to the ball too long. He then decided to just throw the ball up for grabs. It was picked off by Rams cornerback David Long and returned three yards for a touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-0 lead.

We’re not even sure what Murray was doing there. Dude simply should have taken the safety. Instead, he threw a 50-50 ball that ended up giving the Rams a three-touchdown lead.

This is Murray’s first ever playoff game. Sure there’s going to be some butterflies in his stomach. But that mistake is unacceptable. Murray also threw another interception on the Cardinals’ next possession.

All of this comes with Arizona having lost four of five to end the regular season, pretty much handing the Rams the NFC West and home-field advantage in the process.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors