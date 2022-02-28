Kyler Murray wants new contract to remain Arizona Cardinals quarterback

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A few weeks after a cryptic wipe of his social media, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is being a lot more direct with the franchise regarding what he wants to see happen this offseason.

Murray and the Cardinals have been engaged in a public back-and-forth this offseason. After the Pro Bowl quarterback removes references to the team on his Instagram and Twitter, Cardinals’ sources leaked their frustration over Murray being ‘self-centered and immature‘.

Cooler heads seemingly prevailed as time went on. The franchise released a statement supporting Murray and the young quarterback responded with his public letter.

Just as the matter seemed to be put to rest, things have taken a turn. Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement on Monday indicating the former No. 1 pick is happy to be the Cardinals’ quarterback, but only if the team makes a contract extension their priority.

Kyler Murray stats (2021): 3,787 passing yards, 24-10 TD-INT, 100.6 QB rating, 423 rushing yards

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business… unfortunately every player, coach, and executive in the NFL knows (or should know) that words and hypothetical contractual promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business.” Erik Burkhardt, agent for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

It’s understandable why Murray wants a long-term deal. Heading into the 2022 season, he will rank 38th among quarterbacks in base salary ($965,000) and 22nd in total cash ($5.489 million) owed this season.

Despite his rough performances to close out recent seasons and durability concerns, he’s still one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL. Arizona will exercise his fifth-year option, guaranteeing him more than $25 million in 2023. However, he’s worth a lot more than that when compared to his peers.

Murray is the most important person in the entire Cardinals’ organization and ownership is fully aware of it. If there isn’t a long-term commitment within the next year, making Murray one of the highest-paid NFL players, we could see a trade request a year from now.