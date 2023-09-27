Kyle Busch selling his NASCAR Truck Series team

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Spire Motorsports has purchased the assets of Kyle Busch Motorsports and Rowdy Manufacturing.

Two weeks after purchasing a Cup Series ownership charter from Live Fast Motorsports for a reported $40 million, Spire has now purchased the Truck Series team and CNC machining shop housed on a 77,000 sq. ft. property in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Busch has operated his own Truck Series team since 2010 and it had grown into a development powerhouse over the past decade. The team holds the Truck Series record for most wins (100) and most wins in a single season (14, 2014) and has won driver championships with Erik Jones and Christopher Bell.

“I’m at a different point in my life now than I was back in 2010,” Kyle Busch said in a press release. “My family has grown, my Cup Series team changed this year and our son’s racing schedule has become as demanding as my own. It’s important to me to be able to spend more time with my family and my No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing.

“It’ll be hard to walk away from the amazing facility that we’ve built. I’ll miss walking the shop floor talking with our employees, hosting our fan days in the lobby and spending countless hours there ensuring its success. However, I know at this point in my life and in my career that this is the correct decision.”

Spire already has a part-time Truck Series team housed out of the Cup Series shop in Concord, North Carolina behind the Charlotte Motor Speedway but now has all the technical prowess associated with KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

“Spire Motorsports has tremendous respect for Kyle and Samantha Busch, their staff and everything they’ve built and accomplished at Kyle Busch Motorsports over the years,” said Spire in a release. “They created a record-setting, championship-winning race team. Those accomplishments can’t be overstated.”

Busch wished them well on their new endeavor.

“I’m confident that our assets and employees are in good hands moving forward,” Busch said. “I don’t see the winning ways changing at all. I’ve known the Spire guys for a long time and their recent investments in NASCAR show their commitment to success.”

All parties involved will meet with the media on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway to discuss the transaction.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.