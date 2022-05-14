Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors eliminate Grizzlies with another epic Game 6 performance

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are loaded with stars on a roster that runs deep with talent. In a Game 6 with the team leading the Memphis Grizzlies 3-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals, this time it was Klay Thompson who became the catalyst, helping send the Warriors to the next round.

Dillon Brooks did his best to show out, helping replace some of Ja Morant’s missing production as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in Game 4 with 30 points, hitting seven threes on 15 attempts. Desmond Bane chipped in 25 points, adding four threes of his own. But it was evident, they were missing Morant tonight as they sought a third weapon to keep up with the Splash Brothers.

Game 6 Klay showed up in classic fashion

In his nine seasons playing in the NBA, Klay Thompson has developed a reputation for dominant Game 6 performances.

Thompson has had 25 or more points in six of his last seven game 6’s. Tonight was simply the latest example, scoring 30 point with eight made threes on 14 attempts.

KLAY THOMPSON IS UP TO 8 THREES.



CHASE CENTER IS ERUPTING. pic.twitter.com/0lGteNJE3E — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2022

Thompson ranks second in NBA history with 10 playoff games making seven or more three-point shots. Stephen Curry has 16 games and Ray Allen had seven. For the record, Thompson actually hit eight threes tonight for the Warriors.

Curry did his part, with 29 points, adding seven treys and Andrew Wiggins was clutch, coming through with 18 points with 10 coming in the final frame. Wiggins even pulled in 10 rebounds, giving him a rare double-double to go along with Draymond Green’s 18-point, 16 rebound effort.

While Jordan Poole didn’t have his best game off the bench, hitting four out of 15 shots, luckily the team didn’t need his best tonight thanks to strong performances elsewhere.

The Warriors pulled in 26 more rebounds than the Grizzlies, dominating on the glass. Kevon Looney in particular was effective, grabbing 22 rebounds, scoring just four points. The Warriors pulled in an astonishing 25 offensive rebounds compared to just 10 from the Grizzlies.

Their Game 6 win eliminates the Grizzlies, pitting the Warriors for a matchup against the winner of the Suns/Mavericks matchup on Sunday.

Related: NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets