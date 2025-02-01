Kevin Harvick reacts to recent NASCAR antitrust lawsuit developments

Credit: Gregg Pachkowski / [email protected] / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion and two-decade veteran turned television analyst for FOX Sports has been watching the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports v NASCAR antitrust lawsuit with great interest.

It is certainly one of the biggest storylines in the sport entering the 2025 season and the results have the potential to change the day-to-day operation of national stock car racing for years to come.

Currently, the two teams have been awarded charter status for the 2025 season via a preliminary injunction issued by the judge. That same judge also forced NASCAR to approve both teams purchasing a Stewart-Haas Racing charter each.

But Harvick also recognizes that the tone of the proceedings changed when Kenneth D. Bell took over as judge from the originally assigned Frank D. Whitney.

“Well, when I first started watching the whole thing take place, I was like, ‘Man, NASCAR is kicking butt this is not going to be very good for the teams.’ And then the judge switched and all of a sudden everything swung towards the teams and Front Row and 23XI and their side of the lawsuit,” Harvick said on his Happy Hour YouTube show. “So, I’m happy that the charters and the sale for SHR went through. I’m happy that they were able to get the charters theoretically in the right teams and get them situated to be able to start the season.

“It would have been so confusing to start the season with those cars without charters and they would probably have one car with charters if they got the SHR thing. It would have been just a mess. I still, I don’t like that we’re talking about a lawsuit, but we have to cover the news and it’s part of the sport. I think as you look at it from a team standpoint, I think now it’s just there and it’s part of what’s happening with the preseason and the season, I don’t think it’s going to be over with any time soon.”

