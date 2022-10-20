Kawhi Leonard could have unfamiliar role in return to the Los Angeles Clippers

Star forward Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers will make his season debut with the rest of his team against the rival Los Angeles Lakers Thursday evening.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP, Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL. He last played meaningful minutes during the 2021 NBA Playoffs roughly 16 months ago.

Los Angeles will have a minutes restriction on Leonard to open the season. It makes sense with him just now returning to live-game action after a long hiatus.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Leonard’s minutes restriction could include him coming off the bench early during the 2022-23 season.

We’ve seen this with other teams in the past. When Klay Thompson returned for the Golden State Warriors after a two-year hiatus last season, he was initially coming off the bench. The idea is to ease a star player back in to the mix.

How Los Angeles Clippers lineup will look should Kawhi Leonard come off the bench

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, four are etched in stone with Reggie Jackson at the point, Paul George playing off guard, Marcus Morris at the four and Ivica Zubac holding down the fort at center.

It wouldn’t necessarily be brain surgery to figure out what the Clippers would do if Leonard became part of the “second unit” to open the season. Norman Powell would likely start at the other wing position. He was stellar a season ago after being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 21.4 points on 51% shooting in five games.

Kawhi Leonard stats (2020-21): 24.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 51% shooting, 40% 3-point

Having Leonard come off the bench would create a stellar second unit with John Wall, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington. It’s not the worst of ideas. As for Leonard, he’s ready to go.

“It’s been (15) months of me just trying to better myself and just focus on my overall body. I’m excited. I’m tired of going through these rehab workouts and listening to doctors and trainers for the most part.” Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on return to action

Leonard will get his first opportunity against LeBron James and a Los Angeles Lakers squad that’s coming off a blowout loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.