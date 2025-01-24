Kasey Kahne returns to NASCAR for one-off start

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kasey Kahne has joined Richard Childress Racing to run his first NASCAR race since 2018.

He will do so, at 44-years-old, in the No. 33 Xfinity Series car at one of his absolute favorite tracks, Rockingham Speedway as it returns to a national touring schedule for the first time in over a decade.

The Xfinity Series race at The Rock is April 19. The start comes with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com. Kahne spent a portion of his career driving for Rick Hendrick.

Kahne raced at the highest level for 15 years and won 18 times with 93 top-5s. He has three wins in the Coca-Cola 600 and one in the Brickyard 400.

“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor,” said team owner Richard Childress. “Our Xfinity Series program is top notch, and we look forward to watching Kasey race with Austin (Hill) and Jesse (Love) for an exciting return to Rockingham Speedway. With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.

Kahne retired from Cup racing in 2018 but has since raced full-time in Sprint Cars, currently owning the car driven by five-time national champion Brad Sweet but also a car for himself, both racing on the High Limit Racing tour.