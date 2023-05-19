Kasey Kahne ‘absolutely’ interested in returning to the NASCAR Cup Series

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kasey Kahne’s last race in the NASCAR Cup Series came during the 2018 season with Leavine Family Racing before he stepped away due to health issues. Ironically, that event took place at Darlington Raceway.

Last weekend, Kahne entered Darlington as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers with the list fully complete. It may have been a shocking announcement at the time but his career was very successful overall.

The former NASCAR driver won 18 Cup Series races, including a six-win season in 2006. Kahne finished eighth in the point standings but he came close with a fourth-place finish during the 2012 season. However, is Kahne really done for good or is sprint car racing enough for him?

Kasey Kahne talks about a possible return to the NASCAR Cup Series

Kahne moved on from NASCAR after the race at Darlington in 2018 but it didn’t mean his racing career was over. He returned to dirt racing and has been on that side since his retirement; however, it didn’t come without a few bumps in the road.

On March 29, 2019, Kahne was seriously injured in a sprint car crash at Williams Grove Speedway. The former NASCAR driver missed over a year of action and returned in May 2020. He ran a part-time schedule for the next year and made a shocking announcement in December 2021.

Kahne announced he would run the full World of Outlaws schedule with his team, Kasey Kahne Racing, during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he would miss half of his rookie season due to hard crashes but made another full-time return for the 2023 season.

As of right now, Kahne is stepping away for a few weekends due to personal reasons but should return to the track soon. Speaking of returns, could he return to NASCAR? Kahne talked to the media about the possibility at Darlington last weekend.

“Absolutely. My health was struggling pretty bad there and (Darlington Raceway) was my final race in 2018. It was as bad as I’ve ever felt. I’ve done a lot since then and I think my body is in a much better place now. It needed a rest. I’ve thought about it. I think it would be great to run a stock car again, I really do.” Kasey Kahne on if he has thought about returning to NASCAR

It is great to know that Kahne’s health is doing better and that’s what makes his comments very notable. His body is in a much better place and that is proven by his desire to run the full World of Outlaws schedule this season.

With Kahne thinking of a return, there is one place that sticks out. If NASCAR returns to Bristol Dirt next season, it would be the perfect race for him. Dirt racing has been his focus for the last five years so it would make sense.

Kasey Kahne’s career stats: 18 wins, 93 top-5 finishes, and 176 top-10 finishes in 529 starts

If not Bristol Dirt, another short track like Martinsville Speedway or paved Bristol Motor Speedway would be fun. Kahne was one of NASCAR’s fan favorites and if he returns for a few races, it would certainly make the sport happy.

In the meantime, whether you are watching it live or looking for how to watch NASCAR on TV or another streaming platform, Sportsnaut has you covered for the upcoming weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway!

