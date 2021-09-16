Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy keeping focus on Ravens, not USC

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Thursday sidestepped questions about whether he has any interest in the head coach opening at Southern Cal.

“I am where my feet are,” Bieniemy told reporters, adding that his “job right now is to make sure that we’re preparing for this weekend’s opponent.”

The Chiefs (1-0) play the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) in Week 2.

“If USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be ‘I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens.’ That’s how I roll.”

The Trojans fired former coach Clay Helton earlier this week. Bieniemy was asked about the opening in the aftermath of an ESPN report pegging the longtime assistant as a candidate. Bieniemy went to high school in the Los Angeles area before playing collegiately at Colorado.

Bieniemy has interviewed for several NFL head coach openings but has yet to land one. Bieniemy has been an assistant with the Chiefs since 2013, first as running backs coach before taking over as OC in 2018.

He’s been an assistant coach at his alma mater two different times, first as the RBs coach (2001-02) and then as OC (2011-12). He also coached RBs at UCLA from 2003-05.

–Field Level Media