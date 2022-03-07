Orlando Brown franchise tagged by Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are placing the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown, making him the first franchise-tagged player of the 2022 NFL offseason.

Brown, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was acquired by the Chiefs last offseason. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Kansas City acquired Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in a deal involving the teams swapping multiple draft picks.

The 6-foot-8 left tackle played well in his first season with the Chiefs. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown allowed just four sacks (t-27th in NFL)and 12 quarterback hits across 765 pass-blocking snaps. He also held up well as a run blocker.

OvertheCap.com projects the 2022 franchise tag for offensive tackles at $16.698 million. Under NFL rules, the money is fully guaranteed and will all count against the Chiefs’ 2022 salary cap.