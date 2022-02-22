Jorge Masvidal says he will break Nate Diaz’s ‘f*cking face’ in a rematch

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal has little doubt about how a rematch with Nate Diaz would turn out. He would break the face of the man he calls a “f*cking broomstick.”

Masvidal (35-15) and Diaz (20-13) clashed in the main event of UFC 244 in November of 2019. It was a much-ballyhooed pay-per-view matchup that would decide the owner of the fictional “baddest mother f***er” title. Movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a part of the festivities and even former US President Donald Trump took in the action at Madison Square Garden.

Despite the bout being a highly anticipated affair between two of the most popular fighters on the roster, it turned into a fairly one-sided battle that “Gamebred” dominated with his superior boxing acumen. In the end, he was awarded a third-round technical knockout victory after Octagon side doctors stopped the fight because of a bad cut over Diaz’s eye.

Jorge Masvidal calls Nate Diaz a ‘f*cking broomstick’ who keeps talking trash

Since the loss, Diaz has tried to shift the narrative about how the fight was playing out, the decision to end the bout early, and his desire for a rematch. During a Sunday live Q&A on his Rumble channel, Masvidal was asked about a possible rematch. Although he won’t campaign for it, he seems interested in the idea as a way to keep himself busy in 2022 and to teach Diaz a lesson for his post-fight complaints.

“That little f*cking broomstick keeps talking,” Masvidal said [h/t MMAFighting]. “You’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby [Covington]’s ass out, if I gotta wait for [Kamaru] Usman, it could be you that gets this ass whooping, bro… Let’s f*cking go, man, I’m gonna break your f*cking face. “That motherf*cker doesn’t want it, man,” he continued. “I almost damn near killed him, I beat him an inch within his f*cking skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon [Edwards]. I was like, man, they make that mistake and put this guy in there with me again, you know? He’s not trying to fight. “It’s not a call out. After handling business, I’m going for the title, and if I don’t have time to go for the title, I’m gonna break your f*cking face for all the sh*t talking you’ve done.”

Diaz has only fought once since his bout with Masvidal. A five-round unanimous decision loss to Edwards in June. He is currently on the last fight of his UFC deal, and a matchup with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is expected to be the opponent in his promotional swan song.

Masvidal is set to face friend turned enemy Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 in March.