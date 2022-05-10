WATCH: Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid hit right in the face, goes down in pain

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been on the receiving end of some bad luck thus far in the NBA Playoffs.

He missed the first two games of Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Miami Heat with an orbital fracture to the face after suffering said injury in the 76ers’ series-clinching Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors in Round 1.

Back for this third game of this second-round series, Joel Embiid is now in a ton more pain.

During the second quarter of said game against the Heat Tuesday evening, Embiid was hit right in the same area of his facial fracture and went down in a heap of pain. It’s not fun to look at.

Joel Embiid was in a LOT of pain after taking a shot to the face 🙁pic.twitter.com/Mvx0RWJimR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2022

After being down on the hardwood for some time, Embiid made his way to the Philadelphia bench to get checked out for a bit before remaining in the game. He also had some words for official Kane Fitzgerald before 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was given a technical.

May 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) lays on the court after an apparent injury during the first half in game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at the replay, it doesn’t seem like Heat reserve center Dewayne Dedmon had any malicious intent here. But given what we’ve seen thus far in the NBA Playoffs, that likely doesn’t mean much when it comes to how chippy this series is going to get from here on out.

It goes without saying that Embiid is vital to Philadelphia’s chances against the top-seeded Heat. With the series tied at two, this Game 5 outing is absolutely crucial.

