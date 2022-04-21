JJ Arcega-Whiteside switching to tight end this season for Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

To say that the Philadelphia Eagles have been pleased with JJ Arcega-Whiteside’s production since selecting him with the 57th overall pick in the second round in 2019 would be a lie.

After totaling just 290 total receiving yards through 40 games the past three years, it’s honestly kind of amazing he’s retained his roster spot with all the issues the team has had at the wide receiver position.

One potential solution for both Arcega-Whiteside and the Eagles is a position change.

Now that could be coming to fruition. Jeff McClane of the Philadelphia Inquirer passes along that Arcega-Whiteside is switching from wide receiver to tight end this offseason. The fourth-year pro is said to be “embracing the transition”, which is exactly what you’d like to hear. At 25-years-old, it’s not too late to turn his career around.

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, the former Stanford grad already has the body, as far as the weight to make the change, his height could be a bigger impediment.

We’ve seen other bigger receivers make the alteration over the years, but they generally are a bit taller. That doesn’t mean this move can’t be a good career boost for Arcega-Whiteside, but chances are, switching to tight end won’t suddenly make him a more effective player on game day.

Since he’s had some trouble creating separation in the pros, putting him in a position where he’ll face more linebackers in coverage could do some good for his long-term prospects and that’s what the Eagles are banking on. Hopefully for Arcega-Whiteside, it works out in the end.

