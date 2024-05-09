Jimmy Butler wants to end his basketball career in the oddest way possible

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

After 13 years in the NBA, Jimmy Butler has become a very accomplished player, earning All-NBA honors five times. But he’s still chasing the biggest achievement yet, an NBA Championship.

Butler has reached the playoffs in 11 of his 13 seasons and was injured this year, so he’s only been on a non-competitive team once. Yet, Butler, who’s 34, knows he won’t be around forever.

While Butler’s top goal is still on winning the NBA Finals, he’s also already thinking about his future, after his NBA career ends.

“I mean, yeah. In the NBA? For sure,” Butler told Rohan Nadkarni of GQ when asked if he wanted his last NBA stop to be in Miami. “But then after that, I really do want to play for Flamengo. I tell everybody, I’m half-Brazilian.” Jimmy Butler on ending his career playing in Brazil

Specifically, Butler wants to play for Flamengo, who plays in Brazil’s premier basketball league, Novo Basquete Brasil). Surely, if Butler’s interest is genuine, Flamengo would proudly accept the excellent two-way player, no matter when he arrives.

Butler is headed into the final year of his contract before facing a 2024-25 player option for $52.4 million. As mentioned, winning a championship is at the top of his priority list, but it’s possible we see the six-time All-Star playing overseas when he’s ready to call it quits on his NBA career.

Related: 7 ideal Jimmy Butler trade landing spots this summer, including Knicks, Lakers, and 76ers