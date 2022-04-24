NBA world reacts to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat’s dominating Game 4 win

Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler was back at it again during the team’s Game 4 outing against the Hawks in Atlanta Sunday evening.

With Miami looking to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round NBA Playoff series, Jimmy was a bucket waiting to happen.

Two games after dropping a playoff career-high 45 points, Butler connected on 12-of-21 shots for 36 points while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in a brilliant all-around performance.

The steal + the bucket + the foul for Jimmy Butler 😤 pic.twitter.com/n7BPesufS9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2022

Atlanta held a one-point lead after the first quarter before Miami outscored it by 15 points in the second stanza. It was pretty much over from there with Trae young and Co. struggling against an elite Miami defense.

All said, the Hawks scored a mere 86 points in the ugly 24-point home loss. Young was locked down by the likes of Jimmy Butler once again — scoring nine points while shooting a mere 3-of-11 from the field and finishing minus-27 in 36 minutes of action.

Even without Kyle Lowry (hamstring) in the mix, the Miami Heat offense was lethal throughout the game. In addition to Jimmy Butler dropping 36 points, all four other members of the Heat starting lineup chipped in with double-digit points. That included Max Strus scoring 12 points while finishing plus-34. Gabe Vincent added 11 points and three 3-pointers in Lowry’s stead.

Now up 3-1 in the first-round series, Miami can close things out Tuesday night in South Beach. For his part, Butler is averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals through the first four games of the series. That’s insane.

NBA world reacts to Jimmy Butler leading Miami Heat to dominating Game 4 win

Did we just hear "Let's go HEAT" chants 👀 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2022

Once again, Jimmy Butler was spectacular ending with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and a win over the Hawks to take a 3-1 lead! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 25, 2022

The Heat go up 3-1 on the Hawks with a dominant 110-86 win in Sunday's Game 4. Miami shot just 43% as a team, but held Atlanta to 40% and had just six turnovers to the Hawks' 15. Jimmy Butler 36p on 12-of-21 shooting 10r 4a 4s; Gabe Vincent 11p 4a starting in place of Kyle Lowry — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 25, 2022

Jimmy Butler: 36 points.

Trae Young: 9 points. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 25, 2022

Heat shooting less than 30% on 3s and clobbering the Hawks midway through the fourth quarter.



Heat have taken 18 more shots and outscored Hawks 22-1 on points off turnovers. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) April 25, 2022

Heat just took the Hawks' heart — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) April 25, 2022

Jimmy Butler In Game 4 Against Hawks: pic.twitter.com/3Me1pBrV1I — K. (@K_Said_Que) April 25, 2022

Jimmy Buckets once again



– 36 Points

– 10 Rebounds

– 4 Assists

– 12/21 (57%)

– +14

– did not play final 4 minutes



Jimmy Butler has out scored “The Best Player in the Series” Trae Young, 122-66 pic.twitter.com/Zk7pEFjWI7 — HEATMUSE (@HEATmuse) April 25, 2022