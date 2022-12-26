Jim Irsay: Jeff Saturday is an outstanding candidate to retain Indianapolis Colts head coach gig

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay shocked the NFL community by removing Frank Reich as the team’s head coach after just nine games this season. But the biggest surprise came when he hired Jeff Saturday to replace the Super Bowl-winning coach.

After five uninspiring efforts, Saturday hasn’t been any better than Reich. In fact, many would argue the results have been much, much worse.

But apparently, allowing 33 points in the final frame against the Dallas Cowboys, in addition to being on the wrong side of the NFL’s largest comeback, hasn’t done anything to diminish Saturday’s chances at landing the head coach position for the foreseeable future instead of simply being in the role on an interim basis according to Irsay.

“Head coach is unknown until the interview process goes forward. Jeff (Saturday) I believe is an outstanding candidate.” Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay on Jeff Saturday’s chances to earn full-time head coach gig

No matter how their final three games of the season go, the Colts are expected to re-open the head coach interview process, one Irsay apparently still expects Saturday to be a legitimate candidate for.

Chris Ballard sticking as Indianapolis Colts GM in 2023

If the team’s head coaching position is still up in the air, surely the general manager position of a team that’s been unable to solve the QB position is also unstable too, right?

Not exactly, according to Irsay.

Speaking recently, Irsay was defiant in saying Ballard will be resuming his same role next season as well.

“Chris Ballard will be our general manager.” Colts team owner Jim Irsay throwing support behind Chris Ballard

This isn’t exactly what many Colts fans want to hear. But it seems as though the team owner has already made up his mind on who will stay and who could be set to return.

No matter who makes roster decisions, the Colts will be faced with the task of returning to the playoffs after two consecutive disappointing seasons.

