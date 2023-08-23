Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones jokes about Sam Williams’ arrest: ‘He’s maturing’

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On the field, second-year defensive end Sam Williams is everything the Dallas Cowboys want. Off the field, he’s not.

Williams fell to the second round of the 2022 NFL draft – 56th overall – partly because of off-the-field issues. Well, he’s dealing with his second off-the-field issue in nine months.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that Williams was arrested Sunday for marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Star-Telegram reported marijuana possession is a low-level felony. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor.

Owner Jerry Jones didn’t seem too concerned.

“He’s maturing and he is. He was going 66 miles per hour this year, so he’s 34 miles an hour less than he was last year, 98 to 66 so that’s improvement,” Jones on Sam Williams’ weekend arrest.

Last December, police cited Williams for reckless driving after a car accident that forced him to miss a game.

The NFL investigates any time a player is arrested so the league could discipline Williams.

The Cowboys have big expectations for Williams, who had four sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games as a rookie. He’s played well in training camp, and his combination of speed and power makes him difficult to block.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Micah Parsons drawing double teams in most passing situations, the Cowboys expect defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and Williams to feast.

“A pass rusher is a premium. A pressure player is a premium,” Jerry Jones told reporters last spring. “First and foremost, he’s a terrific player and a potential terrific pro as a player.

“He has a lot of energy, a lot of personality. We think that is a real positive for his play as well as the people around him. He brings a lot to the table. We thoroughly investigated those allegations and are completely satisfied that those are well within our comfort level.”

Jean-Jacques Taylor is an NFL Insider for Sportsnaut and the author of the upcoming book “Coach Prime“, with Deion Sanders. Follow him on Twitter.